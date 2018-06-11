Reports on Kazakhstan-China visa-free regime fake, says ministry

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan denied Monday that the reports on visa-free regime with China are true, Kazinform reports.

According to the statement published on the official Facebook page of the ministry, Kazakhstan and China are not negotiating a visa-free regime.



In the statement, the ministry confirmed that the reports on introduction of visa-free regime between Kazakhstan and China are totally fake.



The Kazakh side is working with its Chinese colleagues to extend a stopover for Kazakh citizens at Chinese airports from 24 hours to 72 hours and resume issuance of individual visas to Kazakh nationals who want to visit China. The ministry reiterated that work in that direction is based on all-round mutual cooperation and respect of both sides.