Representative office of Kyrgyz Commerce and Industry Chamber opens in Guangzhou

A representative office of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Kyrgyzstan has opened in Guangzhou, Kabar reports referring to the Chamber’s press service.

The representative office was officially opened by President of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Kyrgyz Republic Temir Sariev. The new office will become an important meeting point for entrepreneurs, where they can find new partners and solve important issues. The opening of this representative office contributes to the development of trade and economic relations between Kyrgyzstan and China, the report said.

The Chamber of Commerce and Industry is actively expanding its presence in China, and nine appointed chamber representatives in various cities of China will ensure effective assistance to businesses.