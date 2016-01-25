Representatives from 112 states to be invited to monitor parliamentary elections in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Representatives from 112 world countries will be invited to monitor the parliamentary elections in Kazakhstan, representative of the Central Election Commission of Kazakhstan Tatyana Okhlopkova told at the meeting dedicated to the issues of preparation for holding the election in the country.

According to her, the Chairman of the Central Election Commission has sent invitations to 18 foreign countries, top officials of central election bodies. The Minister of Foreign Affairs sent invitations to 18 international organizations, and in total, 112 foreign countries will receive invitations.

T. Okhlopkova informed that at the last elections of deputies to the Majilis and maslikhats on January 15, 2012, 975 international observers and representatives of foreign mass media were accredited.

Besides, according to her, 1024 international observers and representatives of foreign and Kazakhstani mass media were accredited for the presidential elections in Kazakhstan that took place in April 2015.

As was earlier reported, the accreditation of foreign observers for the parliamentary elections in Kazakhstan will end on March 14.

The early parliamentary elections in Kazakhstan are scheduled for March 20, 2016.