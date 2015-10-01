ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Representatives of Chinese business visited Astana. The main theme of the visit and the meeting in Astana was presentation of investment opportunities of Free Economic Zone "Astana - new city". The meeting was held at the initiative of the National Agency for Development of Local Content.

The delegation from 20 companies specializing in the sphere of engineering, light industry, production of construction materials arrived in Astana. The delegation was interested in investment attractiveness, conditions for establishment of enterprises in the territory of the Special Economic Zone "Astana - new city". In particular, the sides touched upon the issues of expenses for utilities, opportunities of getting preferences and the process of preparation of all necessary documents, the press service of the agency informs.

"This is the second delegation from China to Astana already. Upon completion of the meeting, the agreement on activation of cooperation between China Metallurgical Engineering & Project Corp and the National Agency for Development of Local Content of Kazakhstan was reached," a representative of the Chinese delegation noted.