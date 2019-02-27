Representatives of CIS armies to discuss cooperation in physical training in Minsk

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A session of the Sport Committee under the Defense Ministers Council of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) will take place in Minsk on 27 February, the press service of the CIS Executive Committee told BelTA.

Participants of the meeting are expected to discuss matters concerning preparations for the celebration of the 75th anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945, the organization of the first military sport games among cadets of CIS higher military education institutions, and the organization of a group expedition of CIS military athletes to the top of Lenin Peak in Kyrgyzstan in 2019.

Plans have been made to discuss the organization of the 3rd Military Sport Games of Friendly Armies, sport championships within the framework of the 14th Spartakiad of Friendly Armies of the CIS states, the development of the perspective plan for CIS armies' cooperation in the area of physical training and sport for the period till 2025. Other matters will be discussed as well.