Representatives of global textile industry gather in Samarkand

Samarkand hosts a conference of the world’s two most significant textile associations – the International Textile Manufacturers Federation (ITMF) and the World Fashion Convention of the International Apparel Association (IAF) on “Innovation, Cooperation and Regulation – the Driving Forces of the Textile and Clothing Industry”, UzA reports.

The conference, organized by the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan and the Uzbekistan Textile and Garment Industry Association, is attended by more than 500 representatives of ITMF and IAF member countries, large textile companies, famous world brands, and financial institutions.

The grand opening of the conference took place on September 9.

Deputy Prime Minister of Uzbekistan J. Khojayev read a congratulatory message from the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev to the conference participants.

In his congratulations, the President of Uzbekistan wished the forum held in the country for the first time success and noted that in recent years, as in all areas and industries, we have been implementing large-scale reforms in the textile industry and clothing production.

It was noted that the state monopoly in cotton cultivation was abolished, a cluster system was created, and it is consistently improved. This system covers the entire process – from raw material procurement to finished product manufacturing.

Our reforms in this area have won the recognition of prestigious international organizations, and the boycott of Uzbek cotton was lifted. In this area, cooperation with the Cotton Campaign continues.

The Hokim of Samarkand region E. Turdimov, the Chairman of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan D. Vakhobov informed about the work being carried out in the country, in particular in Samarkand region, to develop the textile industry and process cotton fiber.

At the opening ceremony, the President of the International Textile Manufacturers Federation K.V. Srinivasan and the President of International Apparel Federation Cem Altan expressed gratitude for the high level of organization of the conference, held in Uzbekistan for the first time among the Central Asian countries. Attention was drawn to the changing demand for textile products, the sale of products made from natural raw materials and artificial materials, and price trends.

The conference participants got acquainted with the exhibition of the development and prospects of the textile industry of Uzbekistan, and the products of the country’s leading manufacturers.

The conference continues.