Representatives of Kazakhstan to attend 2016 Global Entrepreneurship Summit

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Ten representatives from Kazakhstan will attend the Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES), which will take place June 22-24, 2016 in Palo Alto, California, Kazinform has learnt from the U.S. Diplomatic Mission to Kazakhstan.

One of the participants will be Magzhan Madiyev, famous for founding the naimi.kz project; Madiyev was a participant in the Open World 2015 program and was also one of the trainers at TechForum Central Asia 2016 held in Astana. Another participant is Kurmanagaliyeva Aizhan, an alumna of the Ugrad 2004 program; Aizhan is currently director of the "Best Education" private school in Oskemen. They will be joining more than 700 entrepreneurs from around the world along with investors, speakers, and leaders in the entrepreneurship space.



These innovative entrepreneurs will be joined by high-level U.S. Government officials, including President Barack Obama, Secretary of Commerce Penny Pritzker, Administrator of the Small Business Administration Maria Contreras-Sweet, Administrator of USAID Gayle Smith, Ambassador at-Large for Global Women's Issues Catherine Russell, and Under Secretary of State for Public Diplomacy and Public Affairs Richard Stengel.



This Summit will be the 7th installment in a series previously hosted by the United States and the governments of Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, Malaysia, Morocco, and Kenya. In bringing the Summit back to the United States, President Obama highlights his commitment to building bridges that help us tackle global challenges together.