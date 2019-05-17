Representatives of presidential candidate Amangeldy Taspikhov meet with voters

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Visiting today the National Physics and Mathematics School in Almaty, the confidants of Amangeldy Taspikhov, a candidate for the presidency of the Republic of Kazakhstan met with the personnel of the school, Kazinform cites the official website of the Federation of Trade Unions of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

In addition, the Ustaz Almaty Local Trade Union, together with its district branches, held an event in support of the candidate.



The attendees were informed about the election platform of Amangeldy Taspikhov, his labor and social activities.

It is to be recalled that the presidential election will be held on June 9 of this year. The pre-election campaigning started in Kazakhstan on May 11 at 6 p.m. Nur-Sultan time. The Central Election Commission of the Republic of Kazakhstan registered 7 candidates for the Presidency of Kazakhstan: Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Sadybek Tugel, Amangeldy Taspikhov, Daniya Yespayeva, Toleutay Rakhimbekov, Zhambyl Akhmetbekov, and Amirzhan Kossanov. The pre-election campaigning will last until 8th June, 12:00 a.m.