Representatives of Taspikhov's election campaign office visit Semey

SEMEY. KAZINFORM Agents of the presidential candidate Amangeldy Taspikhov held meetings with the public of the city of Semey, Kazinform reports.

Deputy Chairman of the Federation of Kazakhstan Trade Unions Yegor Kappel, Chairman of Senim Sectoral Trade Union of Healthcare System Saparbek Dyussenov, Chairman of the Trade Unions Centre of East Kazakhstan region Temirbek Kassymzhanov met with the staff of Agrofirma Prirechnoye LLP.

The meeting was held in a format of dialogue. Yegor Kappel told the attendees about biography of Amangeldy Taspikhov and the main vectors of his pre-election program.



After the meeting the representatives of Taspikhov's election campaign office visited the business college where they met with the core groups of the educational institution.



On the second half of the day, the agents met with the representatives of trade unions of Semey. More than 100 members of the regional trade unions participated in the event.



The pre-election agitation began in Kazakhstan on May 11. The Central Election Commission has registered 7 candidates. The Presidential Elections will be held June 9, 2019.