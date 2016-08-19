Representatives of the Kyrgyz and the UK Ministries of Foreign Affairs discuss cooperation in multilateral format

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM - Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan Emil Kaykiev today met with Michael Tatham, Director for Eastern Europe and Central Asia at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office, the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reports.

During the meeting the sides stressed the necessity of development of bilateral political dialogue, inter-parliamentary and trade-economic cooperation, expansion of the legal framework.

They also touched upon the cooperation of the Kyrgyz Republic and the United Kingdom in a multilateral format.