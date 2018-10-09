EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    19:35, 09 October 2018 | GMT +6

    Representatives of world religions discuss the work of the upcoming Congress

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Working group of the Secretariat of the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions held a meeting under the chairmanship of the Deputy Head of the Secretariat of the Congress - Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Yerzhan Ashikbayev, and the Commissioner for Promoting the Objectives and Goals of the Congress - Vice Minister of Social Development, Berik Aryn.

    Representatives of world religions such as Islam, Christianity, Judaism, Buddhism and Hinduism took part in the meeting held on Monday. The agenda included issues related to the substantive part of the meeting of the XVIII Secretariat of the Congress (October 9), the work of the VI Congress (October 10-11), as well as the draft final document - the Declaration of the VI Congress, the Kazakh MFA's press service reports.

    The Working Group's results will be discussed at the XVIII meeting of the Secretariat of the Congress, which will be held on the eve of the VI Congress.

