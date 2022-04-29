Reps of different ethnic groups associate themselves with Kazakhstan – President

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The People's Assembly should become a platform of constructive inter-party cooperation, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said at the 31st session of the Assembly of People of Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«It is crucial that representatives of all ethnic groups residing in our country share the general civil values and associate themselves with Kazakhstan. This is our great achievement during the years of independence and we must strengthen it,» said the Kazakh President.

The Head of State went on to note that those for whom peace and accord, and unity of the people are of high importance in the new political realities should speak loud in parties.

«I believe that the Assembly can and should play a huge role in this issue, becoming a platform of constructive inter-party cooperation,» said Tokayev.

Earlier it was reported that a session of the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan chaired by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev started in the Kazakh capital.

The session focused on the theme ‘Unity of the People is the Foundation of New Kazakhstan» as well as discussed the issues regarding the activity of the People’s Assembly.

The session of the People’s Assembly will take place in two parts. On Day 1, participants are split into three sections.

The themes of three sessions are as follows: «The Future of the Nation: Construction and Modernization of the People’s Assembly», «Unity of the People, role of education, culture of institutes, civil society and mass media» and «Youth session of the People’s Assembly».