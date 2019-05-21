Reps of Kazakhstan's Communist People's Party met with staff of Kyzylorda Regional Health Center

KYZYLORDA. KAZINFORM On May 21, the representatives of Kyzylorda Regional Election Campaign Office of presidential candidate Zhambyl Akhmetbekov and members of the Communist People's Party of Kazakhstan held a meeting with the staff of the Regional Health Center, Kazinform learnt from the Party's press service.

The meeting participants were briefed on the main provisions of Zhambyl Akhmetbekov's election platform.



Other issues discussed were increasing the salaries of healthcare workers, provision of housing, lack of personnel etc.