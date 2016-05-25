Reps of OECD state to visit ‘Astana’ financial center in visa-free regime

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Since 2017 a visa-free regime will be provided for all OECD countries to visit the international financial "Astana", said Minister for Investment and Development of Kazakhstan Asset Issekeshev at Kazakhstan Investment Summit held within Astana Economic Forum.

He informed that "Astana" International Financial Centre will start operation in 2018. The Centre shall be governed by standards of the world's leading financial centers, and on the principles of English law using the English language in proceedings.

In addition, to ensure favorable conditions for investors, Kazakhstan has unilaterally introduced visa-free regime for 19 priority countries including Australia, Hungary, Italy, Monaco, Belgium, Norway, Sweden, Malaysia, UAE, Singapore, UK, USA, Germany, Finland, France, Switzerland and Japan.

"We are working with the OECD team to become a member of the Investment Committee of this organization. In 2012 OECD made recommendations on how to improve the investment climate in Kazakhstan. We clearly understand where there are weak points and how to fix them. Kazakhstan has already taken steps to improve the legislation in such areas as public-private partnership, licenses and permits, foreign labor force, protection of intellectual property rights, privatization, etc.," said Asset Issekeshev.