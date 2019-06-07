Reps of presidential candidate Sadybek Tugel meet with voters in N Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - At the School of Art in the town of Taiynsha, North Kazakhstan region, representatives of presidential candidate Sadybek Tugel held a meeting with employees of the district library, ordinary residents of the town, the press office of the candidate's election campaign headquarters informs.

The meeting was organized by the North Kazakhstan regional election campaign headquarters of the presidential candidate.

Sadybek Tugel's representatives Talgat Zhanseitov, Bakhyt Mukhamedrakhimova, and Bazarkul Umbetova familiarized the participants with the main provisions of the candidate's election program.



The representatives of the candidate for President of the Republic of Kazakhstan gave comprehensive answers to all the questions of the local residents.

It is to be recalled that the presidential election will be held on June 9 of this year. The pre-election campaigning started in Kazakhstan on May 11 at 6 p.m. Nur-Sultan time. The Central Election Commission of the Republic of Kazakhstan registered 7 candidates for the Presidency of Kazakhstan: Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Sadybek Tugel, Amangeldy Taspikhov, Daniya Yespayeva, Toleutai Rakhimbekov, Zhambyl Akhmetbekov, and Amirzhan Kossanov. The pre-election campaigning will last until 8th June, 12:00 a.m.