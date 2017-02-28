Reps of SCO defense ministries discuss cooperation

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A meeting of heads of structural divisions in charge of international cooperation of the SCO member states' Defense Ministries took place in the National Military-Patriotic Center of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan. Kazinform correspondent reports citing the Defense Ministry's press service.



The agenda included the forthcoming meeting of defense ministers, the progress in implementing the Defense Ministries' Cooperation Plan for 2017.

The participants also discussed the draft of the Defense Ministries' Cooperation Plan for 2018-2019, and other topical issues.



Today, Kazakhstan is actively developing its military cooperation in the region and the world, being a member of international organizations, including the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

According to the defense ministry, with the growing threat of international terrorism and religious extremism, coordinated joint action to strengthen stability and security in the area of the organization take on particular importance.

