14:25, 14 May 2019 | GMT +6
Reps of Tokayev's election campaign headquarters meet with Almaty locomotive facility staff
ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Members of the Almaty branch of the election campaign headquarters of presidential candidate Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with workers of the Almaty locomotive facility, Kazinform reports.
The meeting was aimed at highlighting the main points of the candidate's election platform.
Earlier it was reported that the pre-election campaign kicked off in Kazakhstan on May 11. The Central Election Commission registered seven presidential candidates.