    09:39, 14 May 2019 | GMT +6

    Reps of Tokayev's election campaign headquarters tour Karaganda region

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Members of the election campaign headquarters of presidential candidate Kassym-Jomart Tokayev have visited Karaganda region, Kazinform reports.

    They held a meeting with miners of Shakhtinskaya mine and talked about the highlights of the pre-election campaign of candidate Tokayev as well as the launch of the Birge campaign.

    All citizens of Kazakhstan are welcome to join it by registering at toqaev2019.kz or sharing a post on social media with hashtag #Birge to share their proposals and suggestions with the presidential candidate.

    The members of Tokayev's election campaign headquarters also paid a visit to Zhezkazgan cooper plant where they met with workers of Utari KZ LLP as well as residents of Zhezkazgan and Satpayev.

    Recall that the pre-election campaign will run through June 8, 2019.

