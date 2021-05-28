Reps of various generations meet in Kazakh capital

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The representatives of various generations, who contributed to the development of Kazakhstan, have convened today at the Museum of the First President of Kazakhstan in Nur-Sultan.

The event was held with support of the Nur-Sultan city administration as part of celebrations of the 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s Independence.

Prominent figures of sports, culture, science, medicine, business and politics gathered there to debate the country’s history, succession of generations, establishment of the national conscience of the independent nation.

Deputy Mayor Bakhtiyar Maken addressed those present.

The film «Thirty. The destiny of the nation is the history of the country» produced by Azat Abyken was screened there. It features the country’s complicated path from adopting independence up to present.

Besides, a photo exhibition was organized there which showcases bright historical moments of the country’s development.