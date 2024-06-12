Republic of Korea committed to moving hand in hand towards brighter, more prosperous future with Kazakhstan - Yoon Suk Yeol

Many Korean companies are successfully operating in Kazakhstani market today, contributing to the development of economy, industry, and expansion of state infrastructure, President of the Republic of Korea Yoon Suk Yeol said at a June 12 meeting with his Kazakh counterpart Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in Akorda, Kazinform News Agency reports.

“Last September, in New York, we had our first meeting. I am pleased to see you again here, in Astana. This year, we mark the 15th anniversary of establishment of the strategic partnership between the Republic of Korea and Kazakhstan. I attach special importance to this state visit. In the past 32 years, since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1992, the Republic of Korea and Kazakhstan have reached significant progress in the development of bilateral relations,” Yoon Suk Yeol said during the talks.

The Korean President touched upon the main areas of cooperation between the two countries.

“Many Korean companies are successfully operating in Kazakhstani market today, contributing to the development of economy, industry, and expansion of state infrastructure. On top of that, we expand the horizons of our cooperation, including critically important mineral resources, energy and humanitarian-cultural exchanges between the two countries. Cooperation in the field of ecology, medicine and education develops increasingly,” Yoon Suk Yeol noted.

According to him, on the threshold of the state visit, the Korean Government announced South Korea’s first diplomatic strategy for Central Asia.

He explained that this initiative is based on three principles of cooperation: accompaniment, unification and creativity. Relying on cutting-edge technologies and digital potential of Korea, the Republic of Korea and Central Asia will strive to find a new way for cooperation to jointly move ahead to achieve freedom, peace and prosperity in the future.

“The Republic of Korea is committed to moving hand in hand towards a brighter and more prosperous future with Kazakhstan, our key and strategic partner. At today’s meeting, I hope that we, Mr. President, will be able to discuss in detail the ways to bring our strategic partnership, which our countries have been developing over the past 15 years, to a new level,” he added.

President of South Korea Yoon Suk Yeol, who arrived in Kazakhstan for a state visit, has been welcomed in Akorda Palace today. As part of the visit, the two countries’ leaders will hold talks and participate in the Kazakhstan-South Korea Business Forum. A number of documents is expected to be signed.