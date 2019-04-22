Republic of Korea is one of the priority countries for Kazakhstan, Tokayev

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has prioritized cooperation with the Republic of Korea in many aspects of activities, Kazinform reports.

"Since Kazakhstan gained its independence, our relations have embarked on a brand new level of cooperation practically in all directions of cooperation. The intergovernmental commission for trade and economic cooperation, the Business Council were established. The countries enjoy regular air service. Following the results of 2018 the bilateral turnover reached record USD 4 billion," the Head of State said at the meeting with President of the Republic of Korea Moon Jae-in in the Akorda presidential residence.



Tokayev also stressed that the Republic of Korea is one of the top 10 priority countries for Kazakhstan in the context of development of trade and investment and technological cooperation.



"We are interested in further deepening of cooperation and seeking for new opportunities in this direction. The inflow of direct investments into Kazakhstan made USD 7 billion. We boast enough success stories in this sphere; one of the largest projects is the construction of the Big Almaty Ring Road with participation of Korean companies. South Korean business companies are working in food, mining, highway and other industries of Kazakhstan," President Tokayev said.