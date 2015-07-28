Republican budget commission starts its work in Kazakhstan on Aug 1

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Karim Massimov and Chairman of the National Bank Kairat Kelimbetov held a meeting with directors of second-tier banks at Ukimet Uiy on Monday (July 27).

Chairman of the National Chamber of Entrepreneurs Atameken Abylai Myrzakhmetov, Chairman of the Council of the Kazakhstan Association of Financial Experts Askar Yelemessov, Chairman of "National Managing Holding Baiterek" JSC Kuandyk Bishimbayev and others were in attendance, Kazinform has learnt from primeminister.kz. The meeting mainly focused on the current situation in Kazakhstani economy and banking sector as well as measures to support the real sector of economy and small and medium-sized enterprises (SME). Prime Minister Massimov told the meeting that the republican budget commission will become effective as of August 1, 2015. Next meeting with representatives of the real sector of economy is scheduled to be held in early August.