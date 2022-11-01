EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    16:10, 01 November 2022 | GMT +6

    Republican public headquarters of Kassym-Jomart Tokayev holds meeting in E Kazakhstan

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The members of the republican public headquarters of presidential candidate Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held meetings with employees, business community, representatives of ethnic and cultural associations and mothers of many children in East Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

    During the meetings the members of the headquarters drew attention to the priorities of the pre-election program in the sphere of digitalization, measures to reduce bureaucratic pressure on businesspeople, social direction, etc.


    Tags:
    2022 Presidential Election Regions Elections
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!