Republican road section closed due to winter conditions in N Kazakhstan

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM – A section of the road of republican significance has been closed as winter conditions hit North Kazakhstan region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the press service of the emergency situations department, a section of the P-61 Timiryazevo-Sarykol (0-32km) highway has been closed starting from 8:00pm due to ground blizzard and lack of visibility in 50m which could cause road accidents.

Meteorologists have issued a storm alert for the region to be in effect on March 17-18, 2021. Fog as well as southwesterly wind, reaching 15-20mps here and there, is forecast.

Dial 112 in case of any emergency or incident.