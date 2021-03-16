EN
    21:37, 16 March 2021 | GMT +6

    Republican road section closed due to winter conditions in N Kazakhstan

    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM – A section of the road of republican significance has been closed as winter conditions hit North Kazakhstan region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the press service of the emergency situations department, a section of the P-61 Timiryazevo-Sarykol (0-32km) highway has been closed starting from 8:00pm due to ground blizzard and lack of visibility in 50m which could cause road accidents.

    Meteorologists have issued a storm alert for the region to be in effect on March 17-18, 2021. Fog as well as southwesterly wind, reaching 15-20mps here and there, is forecast.

    Dial 112 in case of any emergency or incident.

    Kazakhstan Incidents North Kazakhstan region
