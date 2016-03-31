Requirements to Bolashak scholarship applicants changed considerably - Abdykalikova

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Gulshara Abdykalikova, Secretary of State of the Republic of Kazakhstan, chaired a session of the Republican Commission for training of staff abroad on Thursday.

"Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev in his latest state-of-the-nation address "Kazakhstan in a new global reality: Growth, Reforms, Development" stressed it is important to develop a training system of highly skilled staff that will be capable to solve crucial tasks and implement anti-crisis and structural reforms in order to diversify Kazakhstan's economy," Seretary Abdykalikova said opening the session.

She noted that requirements to applicants for the Bolashak Presidential Scholarship had been changed considerably in 2016. Those changes mainly relate to level of foreign language proficiency, GPA, and work experience. According to her, the list of priority majors has been updated as well and now includes 163 majors. Almost half of those majors are engineering ones. The updated list of foreign universities recommended for Bolashak scholars now features only world's top-ranking universities.

Participants of the session also determined the categories of workers who can apply for Bolashak internship program.

