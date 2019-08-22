EN
    10:15, 22 August 2019 | GMT +6

    Rescue efforts resumed for Kazakh climbers lost in Tien Shan

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM Rescue operations resumed for Kazakh climbers trapped in the mountains of Kyrgyzstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The MI 171 helicopter of the Kazakh Emergency Situations Committee flew from the Karkara mountaineering camp in Almaty region for the Pobeda Peak in Kyrgyzstan to continue the search operations using thermal cameras. Today is the fair weather in the mountains, it said in a statement.

    As earlier reported, a group of Kazakh climbers, namely, Murat Otepbayev, Andrei Korneyev and Alexander Checulin, who, unfortunately, died of pulmonary edema, got stuck in the snowdrift atop of Pobeda Peak in Kyrgyzstan. The Kazakh Defense Ministry launched the rescue operation to get trapped climbers home.

