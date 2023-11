Rescuer Arslan Kurmanbekov awarded posthumously with III Degree Aibyn Order

ASTANA. KAZINFORM By a presidential decree, Arslan Kurmanbekov, a senior firefighter and rescuer of the Fire Emergency Response Unit No 7 of Almaty Emergency Department, has been awarded posthumously with III Degree Aibyn Order, Kazinform reports citing the Akorda press office.

Arslan Kurmanbekov died in line of the duty while extinguishing fire on the slope of mountain in the Ile-Alatau Nature Park.

Born in 1994, Arslan Kurmanbekov is a native of Talgar district of Almaty region. Previously he worked as a firefighter, senior firefighter-rescuer of the Specialized Firefighting Unit No9 of Almaty Emergency Department. In 2019, he was appointed a seniour firefighter-rescuer of the Firefighting Unit No7 of Almaty Emergency Department.