Rescuers find body of 8th victim of mass drowning in Turkistan region

TURKISTAN. KAZINFORM As per the latest information, rescuers have found and retrieved bodies of eight people of 11 victims of mass drowning in the Syrdarya River today, Kazinform reports.

Search for other three missing people is underway.

Four families (20 relatives in total) were resting in undesignated swim area of the river today.

At 09:00 pm, rescuers found and retrieved a body of the seventh victim, 30 meters away from the shore.

At 10:50, a body of the eighth victim was found six meters away from the shore, at a distance of 100 meters from the accident site.

An operational headquarters was set up in the local emergencies department.

144 people are involved in search and rescue works.

Four of the dead are minors under 16 and four are above 16 years.