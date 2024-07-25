EN
    09:56, 25 July 2024 | GMT +6

    Rescuers find bus buried at collapsed Maikainzoloto mine

    Rescuers find bus buried at collapsed Maikainzoloto's non-operational mine
    Photo credit: Pavlodar region's akimat

    On Thursday evening, rescuers found the bus which fell into a stope in the territory of JSC Maikainzoloto in Pavlodar region in early 2024. Only bumper and a wheel are visible on the surface. Search for the fourth rescuer’s body is ongoing, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    The rescuers exercise extreme caution for harsh weather conditions - rain and wind - as well as persisting threat of soil collapse.

    “The search operation resumed today at 5:00 am. We have already reached the frontal side of the vehicle. The bumper and a wheel are visible on the surface. The body of the fourth rescuer, 55-year-old Aiyp Tleubergenov, has not been found yet,” the regional administration said in a statement.

    The tragedy occurred on the night of January 4, when a bus carrying three mine rescuers fell through ground into a stope of a non-operational mine in the territory of JSC Maikainzoloto. The bodies of two people – Sarkyt Berlikan, born 1999, and 53-year-old Oleg Tyshkevich, were found immediately. The body of the third rescuer, 36-year-old Aidos Shaimerden, was found on July 19, at a depth of 70 meters. 

