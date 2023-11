ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Rescuers found a lifeless body of a little boy who went missing on June 30 in South Kazakhstan region, Kazinform has learnt from Otyrar.kz.

According to reports, the 3-year-old boy accidentally fell into the Koshkarata River on Thursday.



40 rescuers and 50 local police officers frantically searched for him for several hours. The boy's body was discovered in the river at 11:30 p.m.