Rescuers found body of 4-year-old Tamerlan missing in Pavlodar region

PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM Pavlodar region rescuers found a body of the 4-year-old Tamerlan, who went missing in Aksu village three days ago.

The divers of the operational investigating group found the kid's body in a river and send it for medical expertise.

As earlier reported, Tamerlan and his parents were on a beach near Aksu village. The boy was swimming together with other children. It took some time for adults to notice that their son had disappeared. The divers proved the search crew's presumption that Tamerlan could have drowned, Kazinform refers to the regional emergencies department.