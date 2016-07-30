EN
    13:09, 30 July 2016 | GMT +6

    Rescuers of East Kazakhstan region liquidate consequences of night hurricane (PHOTO)

    UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM - Heavy rain and strong wind hit East Kazakhstan region last night. The rain was pouring down and wind gusts exceeded 21 meters a second.

    As it was informed, as a result of the rainfall and storm wind, many houses have been flooded and trees have been fallen damaging cars.

    Local executive bodies, department for emergency situations, public utility services now work on liquidation of the consequences of the hurricane.

    84 people are involved in the works. The work on liquidation of the consequences of the hurricane is under control now.

