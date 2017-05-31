EN
    13:26, 31 May 2017 | GMT +6

    Rescuers search for girl's body after tragedy in Temirtau

    KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM - Search for a 14-year-old teenage girl's body is underway in the town of Temirtau, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The tragedy occurred on the Nura River on May 29. The victim was playing with a couple of friends on the river and reportedly drowned.

    The girl's body still has not been found. Rescuers believe that heavy current of the river is to blame.

    "The rescue crew is struggling because of bad weather conditions - stiff wind and strong current," head of local lifeboat station Mikhail Shulenin said.

