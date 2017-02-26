Rescuers search for missing helicopter in E Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Rescuers in East Kazakhstan region are searching for the helicopter that went missing yesterday, according to the Department of Emergency Situations of East Kazakhstan region.

The private C-341 left from the village of Kozha in Urdzhar district yesterday and was supposed to land in Akshatau village of Ayagoz district for refueling.



Eyewitnesses say they saw the aircraft flying over the village of Aygyz. However, it did not arrive at the destination. At 6.30 the pilot did not respond.



Specialists of Urdzhar and Ayagoz district Emergency Departments together with rescuers of East Kazakhtstan Regional Air Mobile SARDET from Ust-Kamenogorsk are searching the 100 km area between the villages Aygyz and Akshatau.



Situation rooms are working at the DES EKR Crisis Center and in Ayagoz district.



In total 29 personnel and 4 pieces of equipment including two military helicopters of DES EKR and police department are involved in search operation as well as 10 personnel and 5 units from the local executive body.



Three people were reportedly on board of the missing helicopter: 2 passengers and a pilot.