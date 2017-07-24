Rescuers spent a week searching for boy,11, who drowned in Zhambyl region

TARAZ.KAZINFORM - Rescuers in Zhambyl region spent a week searching for an 11-year-old boy who allegedly drowned in a water channel near Kordai village, Kazinform reports.

The boy went missing while swimming in the water channel in Kordaiskiy district on July 16. 150 rescuers spent a week looking for his traces, but in vain.



Locals found his lifeless body 19 kilometers away from the scene and pulled it out of water on Monday (July 24).



According to the Zhambyl regional department for emergencies, water accidents have claimed lives of 14 teenagers and children in the region since the onset of bathing season.