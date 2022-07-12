EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:10, 12 July 2022 | GMT +6

    Rescuers still searching for bodies of 2 Indian students in Turkistan region

    None
    None
    TURKISTAN. KAZINFORM Rescuers of the Turkistan region are still searching for the bodies of two Indian students who drowned in the Aksu River in Tole Bi district two weeks ago, Kazinform reports.

    The father of one of the students arrived at the scene of the accident on July 11.

    As it was reported earlier, the tragedy had occurred on June 26 in the Aksu River, 5 kilometers away from Khanaryk village of Tole Bi district. The local emergency department says that a group of 21 students of the South Kazakhstan Medical Academy arrived from Shymkent at the village. All of them are nationals of India. Two students born 2001 fell into the water at around 04:49 pm and drowned in unclear circumstances.



    Tags:
    Incidents Turkestan region
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!