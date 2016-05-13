Rescuers use drones in search for 2yo E.Kuldina in Akmola region

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Rescuers keep searching for the 2-year-old Ellina Kuldina who was claimed missing on May 10 after a family picnic on the bank of the Nura river in R.Koshkarbayev village, Tselinogradskiy district.

Up to 200 people - rescuers, divers, volunteers - are involved in the operation. Among the volunteers is Vitaly Perov, a video-blogger, who offered to use his drone in the search.

The video shot by the drone shows the site where the child probably went missing. The river Nura is known for its cut banks, muddy waters and strong currents and lots of whirlpools.

"I hope the girl will be found alive and safe," Perov wrote in his Youtube account.

The girl and her family were having a rest down by the riverside when she went missing. One of her toys was found on the bank. Police say the girl probably drowned, because tracker dogs brought them to the river.

