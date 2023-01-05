Research warns about infant deaths caused by rotavirus

BRASILIA. KAZINFORM - A study conducted by Brazil's Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz) alerts that the rotavirus is the main cause of severe diarrhea that leads to the death of children under 5 years old in low- and middle-income countries. The research included data from 28 countries, and although Brazil is not among them, it has also registered an increase in the cases of the disease, Agencia Brasil reports.

Rotavirus is preventable by free vaccines available in Brazil's national public health care system - SUS, recommended for babies at 2 and 4 months of age.

Researchers estimate that between 2017 and 2019, rotavirus caused 200,000 deaths per year. The findings were published in the scientific journal BMJ Global Health. The study is an initiative of the Global Pediatric Diarrhea Surveillance Network, coordinated by the World Health Organization (WHO), and with the participation of the Oswaldo Cruz Institute (IOC/Fiocruz). The IOC's Laboratory of Comparative and Environmental Virology acts as a regional reference center for rotaviruses for the Ministry of Health and for the Pan-American Health Organization (PAHO/WHO), receiving samples from Bolivia, Ecuador, Paraguay, and Peru, in addition to those collected in Brazil.

In Brazil, the rotavirus vaccine was included in the National Immunization Program (PNI) in March 2006. The vaccination is given orally, at 2 and 4 months of age. Despite the free availability of the vaccine, only 71 percent of the target children were immunized in 2021. The data for 2022 are still being updated in the PNI information system.

In addition to vaccination, prevention of rotavirus infection should include breastfeeding and personal and household hygiene, such as always washing your hands before and after using the bathroom, changing diapers, handling food, breastfeeding, and touching animals. It is also recommended to wash and disinfect surfaces, utensils, and equipment used in food preparation.

Photo: agenciabrasil.ebc.com.br