Research work of Kazakhstani scientist among most downloaded

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - According to the world's largest Publishing House «Springer Nature», the monograph by Rector of Al-Farabi KazNU, academician Galym Mutanov «Mathematical Methods and Models in Economic planning, Management and Budgeting» has become one of the most downloaded publications and it continues to be a successful, Kazinform has learnt from the university's press service.

Mutanov's scientific work entered the top of the most popular books in 2017 published by the Printing House, and about 13 thousand users have downloaded it electronically, which is one of the best indicators of the publishing house. It is noted that such a high rating indicates the relevance of the study and the high international recognition of scientific activities of the Kazakhstani researcher.

The monograph was highly appreciated by the Nobel Prize winner in economics John Nash, and as the best work on modeling and managing socio-economic systems, it was presented by Springer Nature at the Frankfurter Buchmesse International Book Exhibition at the time in Germany.

In the International Journal of Latest Trends in Finance & Economic Sciences (IJLTFES), renowned scholar and Professor of the University of Lisbon, Manuel Alberto M. Ferreira highlighted that the monograph is an outstanding work, indispensable for economists, mathematical economists, real-world professionals and policy makers.