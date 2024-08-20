EN
    20:47, 20 August 2024 | GMT +6

    Researchers develop brain stimulation device for Parkinson’s patients

    
    Photo credit: QNA

    Researchers from the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF) have succeeded in developing a new brain stimulation device for patients with Parkinson's disease, QNA reports.

    The new technology is based on customizing electrical stimulation to meet the needs of each patient individually without relying on pre-determined criteria.

    The approach, called adaptive deep brain stimulation, offers great hope in treating this disease.

    According to the research team, the device captures brain signals in Parkinson's patients and thus provides the appropriate electrical stimulation to stop it.

    The researchers indicated that the new technology has improved the quality of life of the participants in the experiments.

    Some experts expect that new versions of the device may be available within 5 or 10 years.

