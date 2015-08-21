Resettled Kalachians provided with housing and financial assistance - Nurkenov

KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM The resettled residents of the "sleeping" Kalachi village are getting housing and financial assistance. Deputy Governor of Akmola region Nurlan Nurkenov told it at a briefing of the Central Communications Service in Kokshetau.

"69 families have already moved to other regions, that is nearly 40% of all the residents of the village. Almost all residents got housing. In some cases, the heads of local agricultural entities agreed to allocate moving expenses to the amount of 500 thousand tenge," he said. Besides, the agricultural producers and employers initiated to provide the resettled Kalachians with livestock under lease terms.