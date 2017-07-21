Reshuffle in Silk Way general standings: Astana in TOP-4

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Silk Way caravan set foot on the first big dunes - most pilots admit that they haven't seen such deep sand tracks yet, the Astana Presidential Club's press service reports.

Few managed to get through the twelfth stage without any losses: Martin Koloma broke the steering and got stuck on a dune, and Cyril Despres nearly lost his leading position due to broken hydraulics.

Astana's truck confidently passed the dunes of the twelfth stage, taking seventh place at the end of the race. In general standings of trucks, Arthur Ardavichus crew climbed from the fifth to the fourth place.

Astana Motorsports' rally-raid team is the first and so far the only Kazakh team to take part in the international annual transcontinental rally-marathon "Dakar", making its debut in 2011. Astana Motorsports is a two-time world champion in rally raids in the category "T2 Off-Roaders", holders of two "Dakar" bronze medals - in the standings of trucks in 2012 and in the "T2" in 2017, as well as the champions of a major international transcontinental rally marathon «Silk Way Rally-2016» in the category "SUVs-2".