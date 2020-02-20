Resident companies speak about AIFC privileges for building a successful business

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Resident participants of the Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC) shared practical cases of using the conditions and privileges created by the AIFC, the press service of the AIFC informs.

A panel session titled «Using the AIFC Privileges to Build a Successful Business» brought together representatives of government agencies, national companies, Kazakhstan companies with the highest export potential, and representatives of the international business community to one site.

The goal is to discuss and present real-life examples of doing business in the AIFC jurisdiction, as well as providing a discussion platform for elaborating current issues.

The speakers at the panel session were AIFC participants - D. Rodin, Director of Advantage Kazakhstan, Paul Pullinger from Ozara Services Ltd and representatives of companies specializing in financial and insurance services.

Potential participants also received information on cooperation and implementation of joint projects with AIFC resident companies.

AIFC creates an innovative environment for financial activities. On the platform of the center, it is possible to carry out about 30 types of financial and market activities, as well as 5 types of auxiliary activities. Currently, 387 companies from 36 countries are registered in the AIFC jurisdiction.

AIFC participating companies have already made investments in various projects of the country in the amount of more than 130 million US dollars.

AIFC. The Astana International Financial Center (AIFC) was created on the initiative of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev. The constitutional law «On the AIFC» was signed on December 7, 2015. AIFC's goal is to form a leading center of financial services at the international level. The AIFC aims to assist in attracting investment in the country's economy, create an attractive environment for investing in financial services, develop the securities market of the Republic of Kazakhstan and ensure its integration with international capital markets.



