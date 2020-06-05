EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    22:40, 05 June 2020 | GMT +6

    Resident of Petropavlovsk detained for growing cannabis in hothouse

    None
    None
    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM – Petropavlovsk police unveiled 400 cannabis plants in a courtyard of a house, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the press service of the police department, a 48-year-old citizen was growing a drug-containing plant in a greenhouse. Police found 80 bushes of the plant in the greenhouse. Another 355 cannabis plants grew in the yard.

    In addition, during the search live and traumatic cartridges of various calibers, a magazine and an optical sight from a hunting rifle were uncovered.

    The total weight of the marijuana seized amounted to more than 5 kg. The man was placed into a temporary detention center. The investigation is underway.

    Tags:
    Incidents North Kazakhstan region
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!