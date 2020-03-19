Resident of Zhambyl rgn detained with one kg of tolite and ammunition

TARAZ. KAZINFORM – «Law and Order» operation was carried out in Zhambyl region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Within the period of March 1 - March 15 «Law and Order» operation has been carried out in Zhambyl region to prevent and suppress crimes in public places, the press service of the regional police department explained.

Thus, over 15 days police has established more than 7200 administrative offenses, 18 people were detained 13of whom - for illegal possession of narcotic drugs. In addition, police officers revealed four facts of keeping firearms.

It was informed that a resident of Moiynkum district has been detained with one kg of tolite and 92 pieces of ammunition. Typically, such explosive devices are used by local residents during illegal gold ore mining. The investigation is underway.