ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A balcony of the Lazurniy kvartal residential complex in Saraishyk Street has caught fire in Astana today, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The fire was reported at 13:17 p.m. Firefighters rushed to the scene immediately and extinguished the blaze by 13:41 p.m.



"It turned out that a piece of insulation caught fire. No one was hurt," the Astana Department for emergencies said in a statement.