EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    17:27, 22 July 2015 | GMT +6

    Residential complex in Astana catches fire

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A residential complex has caught fire in Astana city today, local emergencies department said.

    According to reports, external cladding of the residential complex on the left bank of Astana city on Syganak Street went on fire at 15:30 p.m. The blaze engulfed three floors from 12th through 15th. Firefighters summoned to the scene managed to put out the flames by 16:30 p.m. No casualties were reported. There was no immediate word on the cause of the fire.

    Tags:
    Astana Incidents Accidents News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!