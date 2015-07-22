Residential complex in Astana catches fire

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A residential complex has caught fire in Astana city today, local emergencies department said.

According to reports, external cladding of the residential complex on the left bank of Astana city on Syganak Street went on fire at 15:30 p.m. The blaze engulfed three floors from 12th through 15th. Firefighters summoned to the scene managed to put out the flames by 16:30 p.m. No casualties were reported. There was no immediate word on the cause of the fire.