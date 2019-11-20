Residents of Atyrau region warned of gale

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM - Residents of Atyrau region have been warned of a stormy wind, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The emergency department of Atyrau region issued a gale warning. A cyclone is approaching the area. Wind speed in some areas of the region will reach 20 meters per second. Rude wind is forecast along with cooling.

This week the minimum daily temperature will drop to -8 ° C, the maximum + 2 ° C. At night, the minimum air temperature will be -14 ° C, and the maximum -1 ° C.