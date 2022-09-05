Residents of fire-damaged Amankaragay village to receive new houses
The worst affected settlement is Amankaragay village where 85 houses were fully destroyed by flames.
A total of 108 buildings including 91 private houses (85 in Amankaragay and six in Ozyornoye villages) were damaged by the fire and cannot be repaired.
Local authorities allocated a 2ha land plot in Auliyekol village where new houses will be built for the residents. Each victim will receive a house on a territory of 80 square meters.
Local contracting organizations will be attracted to the construction and assembly works. The Ministry has set a goal to finish the construction works within a 2-month period.
The Ministry is currently working on restoration of transport communication and non-stop functioning of all infrastructure facilities.