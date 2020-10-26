ResiliArt Debate: Cinema Heritage of Central Asia. Conservation and Promotion Challenges.

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Fourth ResiliArt Debate of UNESCO Cluster Office in Almaty will take place on Tuesday 27 October 2020 from 16:00 to 18:00 time of Almaty and will be dedicated to the conservation and promotion challenges of the cinema heritage of Central Asia.

Background

In response to the confinement and lockdowns in the context of COVID-19 pandemic, UNESCO launched the ResiliArt movement for artists and cultural professionals, which includes a series of debates with the participation of different creative professions, the official website of the UNESCO Cluster Office in Almaty reads.

The ResiliArt movement has three main goals:

• Raise awareness about the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the culture sector in general and the livelihoods of artists and cultural professionals in particular;

• Provide a platform for artists and cultural professionals to ensure that their voices are heard in order to address the existing gaps and required needs;

• Contribute to strategic decision-making and development of assistance mechanisms pertaining to the creative sector.

Description

The cinematography in Central Asia has a history of about 100 years. During this time, many works in different genres have been produced that in their own artistic way have been interpreting the history and culture of local communities in different political, economic and social contexts. At different times, the attitude of local communities and public authorities towards cinematography has been changing significantly. Today, the preservation and promotion of this type of cultural heritage is becoming more and more relevant as more and more new technical possibilities for processing and facilitating the ways to watch classic films have emerged. In this way, the cinema heritage of a region can serve not only as a mirror of past events, but also as a source of inspiration for modern generations of viewers and professionals of the creative industries.

However, what is the current state of the cinema heritage of Central Asia? What classic films can be watched and where? What can be done to facilitate access to them for a wide range of viewers? How can the current situation change during the quarantine and restrictive measures caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and the associated crisis of the entire cultural sector?

In order to try to answer these questions, and to initiate and provide a platform for exchanging views and best practices in preserving and further promoting cinema heritage in Central Asia at all possible levels, the UNESCO Cluster Office in Almaty is holding another «ResiliArt» debate entitled «Cinema Heritage of Central Asia. Preservation and Promotion Challenges.»

The debate is organized in the framework of the ResiliArt movement and implementation of the project «Strengthening Film Industries in Central Asia» financed by the government of the Republic of Korea

The debate is held on the occasion of World Day for Audiovisual Heritage.

The debate will be held in English and Russian languages. Online simultaneous translation will be provided to all panelists and viewers.





